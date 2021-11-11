ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
Karachi Zoo, Safari Park: SHC directs KMC to call German doctor to treat elephants

INP 11 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday heard a case pertaining to the plight of four elephants in a Karachi Zoo and Safari Park.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) lawyer after being asked by the SHC bench about a German doctor to treat the elephants, said that the doctor is in touch with us and a meeting with the KMC officers is scheduled in this context.

Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput asked why the German doctor has not come yet. To which the lawyer replied that the matter was stalled due to KMC officers.

Justice Faisal Kamal Alam said that it seems that the concerned officers are reluctant to do so. The SHC asked the lawyer of KMC why it did not have his own doctors.

The lawyer of the KMC said that the matter was raised on social media while in reality all the elephants are completely healthy and well.

Justice Faisal Kamal Alam said that such an answer should not be given by you but by the KMC officers. Ask the KMC officers to contact the German doctor immediately.

