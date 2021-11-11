ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC orders settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims

INP 11 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered immediate payment of group insurance claims of the Sindh government’s retired employees.

A two-judge bench of the Sindh high court (SHC), headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, blasted the State Life for keeping claims in pending for long time, while hearing a case of delay in payment of group insurance of 5,00,000 government employees of Sindh.

“Sitting over Rs2.5 billion funds the insurance company keeping claims in pending. A criminal case can be filed against them,” the bench remarked.

The court directed the government to amend the law, like other provinces, for immediate payment of the group insurance amount.

Secretary Finance Sindh informed the court that claims of families of 5,000 deceased employees have also been in pending.

The bench directed for making the verification procedure easier for the group insurance claim.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel said that in other provinces, the amount paid on retirement of an employee, while in Sindh, they keep the payment in pending until a retired government employee reaches to 65 years of age.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had directed the provincial government and the State Life to settle the insurance claims of provincial government employees or their legal heirs within a month.

Sindh Government Sindh High Court government employees

Comments

Comments are closed.

SHC orders settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories