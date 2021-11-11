Gilgit-Baltistan: Adaptation of FTO Ordinance, 2000 proposed

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has proposed the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs to adapt the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 in Gilgit-Baltistan to address the tax-related issues of the taxpayers living in GB.

According to the details released by the FTO office here on Wednesday, the adaptation of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance in GB is the right step towards taxpayers’ facilitation.

The FTO Office has been providing immediate and inexpensive justice to common people across the country regarding maladministration on the part of various sales/income tax/customs functionaries.

Keeping in view the fact that the express enforcement of jurisdiction of the Federal Tax Ombudsman to Gilgit-Baltistan may be beneficial to redress the grievances emanating from the tax-related issues in Gilgit-Baltistan and provide a means of good governance to the people residing or transacting business there.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has recently proposed a memorandum regarding the “Adaptation of Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 in Gilgit-Baltistan” to the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs for placing the proposal before the Kashmir council in terms of mandate as per rules of business. This step is anticipated to mitigate the sense of deprivation of the local population, thereby, strengthening in them a sense of belonging and belief in good governance by the federation.

The FTO has appreciated the step and stated that Customs formations are functioning already in the form of a Collectorate as well as dry port at Suston Khunjerab Pass in the region.

Moreover, the expected conversion of Skardu Airport into an International Airport shall further enhance the role of tax authorities in the province. Thus, the institution of the FTO is expected to play a constructive role in ensuring good governance on the part of relevant public functionaries in GB.

