ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gilgit-Baltistan: Adaptation of FTO Ordinance, 2000 proposed

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has proposed the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs to adapt the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 in Gilgit-Baltistan to address the tax-related issues of the taxpayers living in GB.

According to the details released by the FTO office here on Wednesday, the adaptation of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance in GB is the right step towards taxpayers’ facilitation.

The FTO Office has been providing immediate and inexpensive justice to common people across the country regarding maladministration on the part of various sales/income tax/customs functionaries.

Keeping in view the fact that the express enforcement of jurisdiction of the Federal Tax Ombudsman to Gilgit-Baltistan may be beneficial to redress the grievances emanating from the tax-related issues in Gilgit-Baltistan and provide a means of good governance to the people residing or transacting business there.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has recently proposed a memorandum regarding the “Adaptation of Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 in Gilgit-Baltistan” to the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs for placing the proposal before the Kashmir council in terms of mandate as per rules of business. This step is anticipated to mitigate the sense of deprivation of the local population, thereby, strengthening in them a sense of belonging and belief in good governance by the federation.

The FTO has appreciated the step and stated that Customs formations are functioning already in the form of a Collectorate as well as dry port at Suston Khunjerab Pass in the region.

Moreover, the expected conversion of Skardu Airport into an International Airport shall further enhance the role of tax authorities in the province. Thus, the institution of the FTO is expected to play a constructive role in ensuring good governance on the part of relevant public functionaries in GB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FTO Ministry of Law and Justice Ministry of Kashmir Affairs

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Adaptation of FTO Ordinance, 2000 proposed

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories