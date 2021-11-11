Cantonments areas: Issue of closure/removal of schools discussed

KARACHI: A meeting was held at the Directorate of Education Sindh.

Director General-Education Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui, Registrar Rafia Javed were present in the meeting along with the delegation of Educational Services Association/All Private Schools & Colleges Association represented by General Secretary Zubair Ahmed to discuss facts and circumstances regarding closure/removal of schools in cantonments areas.

In the meeting, the Directorate and Secretariat requested to intervene in the matter and direct the concern to assert the law with the purpose to operate the educational institutions in residential areas or to create the educational zones in the relevant areas of the Cantonment Board of Pakistan and till then submit an application before the Supreme Court for extension of time period for the solution of the matter.

