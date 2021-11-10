New Zealand beat England to reach first T20 World Cup final

ABU DHABI: Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 72 as New Zealand beat England by five wickets with an over to spare to reach the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Chasing 166 for victory, New Zealand were in trouble at 13-2 and 107-4 when Jimmy Neesham hit an 11-ball 27 and Mitchell finished it off with a boundary.

New Zealand will be in their first ever T20 World Cup final where they will face either Australia or Pakistan.