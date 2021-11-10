ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Morgan 'hopes toss won't decide' semi-final as New Zealand opt to bowl

AFP 10 Nov 2021

ABU DHABI: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

England have Sam Billings in their team in place of the injured Jason Roy with Jonny Bairstow to open the innings alongside Jos Buttler in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand remain unchanged.

Williamson praised his team's bowling attack led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee, but also acknowledged England's depth despite losing Tymal Mills and Roy during the Super 12 stage.

"The two most experienced bowlers have bowled beautifully throughout the tournament," said Williamson.

"England has a lot of depth, that's their strength, and we have the opportunity to play our own brand of cricket to make it to the final."

Ramiz Raja has words of advice for Pakistan ahead of semi-final against Australia

England captain Eoin Morgan admitted he would have bowled first as well had he won the toss as the pitches in the United Arab Emirates have favoured the team chasing.

"We would have looked to bowl first too, but hopefully the toss doesn't decide the result of the game," said Morgan.

"Roy misses out today. Obviously he's disappointed because he's played a big role for us in this tournament, and to miss out on a semi-final is devastating.

"However, Billings gets another chance. He's been doing the hard work and carrying the drinks for us, and it's a big opportunity for him. Bairstow will open today, instead of Roy, since he's done it really well in the past."

A meeting between the two sides brings back memories of the 2019 50-over Word Cup final at Lord's won by England in a dramatic manner after a super over.

"We can't take New Zealand lightly at all, they've been playing semi-finals and finals for a lot longer than we have," said Morgan. "So we'll have to play out of our skins to beat them."

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

Both the teams made the semi-finals after four wins out of five Super 12 matches.

The winners will face either Australia or Pakistan in Sunday's final.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Kane Williamson Twenty20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Morgan 'hopes toss won't decide' semi-final as New Zealand opt to bowl

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

Pakistan has failed to conduct free, fair elections in past 50 years: PM Imran

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Govt postpones joint session of the parliament

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of eligible population against Covid-19

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

KSE-100 changes direction, gains 230 points

Read more stories