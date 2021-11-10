ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
England post 166-4 in T20 World Cup semi-final

AFP Updated 10 Nov 2021

ABU DHABI: Moeen Ali smashed an unbeaten 51 as England reached 166 for four against New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

England lost their openers including Jos Buttler for 29, lbw off Ish Sodhi, after being invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Ramiz Raja has words of advice for Pakistan ahead of semi-final against Australia

But Moeen hit back with his 37-ball knock and put on a key partnership of 63 with Dawid Malan, who hit 41, for the third wicket. Liam Livingstone hit 17 off 10 balls.

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

Kane Williamson Twenty20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup

