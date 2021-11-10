ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Oil stocks, earnings drive European stocks higher

Reuters Updated 10 Nov 2021

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday to trade near all-time peaks, as a jump in oil stocks and strong earnings from companies including chipmaker Infineon helped counter inflation worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0821 GMT, with energy stocks up 1.2% after oil prices were boosted by industry data showing US crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week.

Germany's Infineon jumped 1.8% after the company beat quarterly sales estimates as a global semiconductor shortage drove prices higher.

British retailer Marks & Spencer surged 15.9% after beating forecasts for first-half profit and raising its full-year outlook.

Concerns about inflation remained as data showed China's factory gate prices hit a 26-year high last month, rekindling worries around stagflation and profit margins for producers.

Focus is now on Germany's inflation data, as well as a key US consumer prices report due at 1330 GMT. The US CPI print comes on the heels of producer prices data showing inflation continued to run hot last month.

Meanwhile, Adidas skid 5.3% after paring its 2021 forecasts due to sourcing disruptions and a challenging China market after the sportswear company's results missed expectations.

