Yuan brushes off stagflation worries, focus shifts to US-China ties

SHANGHAI: China's yuan held its ground on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off stagflation worries and cheered a pickup in inbound funds and the prospect of improving Sino-US ties.

The spot yuan opened at 6.3929 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3933 at midday, almost unchanged from the previous late session close.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3948 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.3903.

Asian financial markets were closely watching Chinese inflation data on Wednesday, which showed factory gate prices rising at their fastest pace in 26 years amid a power crunch, further squeezing profit margins for producers.

But reaction to the data in the yuan market was muted, as traders focused on news of a virtual meeting planned between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as soon as next week.

"Soaring China PPI flagged worries of global inflation," wrote Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

However, "any positive development in the (Sino-U.S) summit will fuel optimism on the tariffs cut at the phase one deal review by year-end."

The yuan also drew support from continued foreign money inflows.

Global investors raised their holdings of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) to a new high in October, the latest official data showed.

FTSE Russell's move to start including CGBs into its World Government Bond Index (WGBI) in October is expected to eventually drive $130 billion of index-related foreign inflows into Chinese bonds over a 36-month inclusion period.