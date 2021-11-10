ANL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
BYCO 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.48%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.79%)
FFL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
FNEL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.53%)
GGGL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
KAPCO 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MDTL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
MLCF 36.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
NETSOL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.76%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
PRL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.42%)
TELE 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.27%)
TRG 132.80 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.11%)
UNITY 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.86%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 42.16 (0.88%)
BR30 21,383 Increased By ▲ 224.51 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,640 Increased By ▲ 239.71 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,100 Increased By ▲ 116.68 (0.65%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian stocks slip as metals, banks falter; Nykaa soars in debut

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Wednesday as metals and bank stocks weakened amid worries about higher inflation, while online fashion startup Nykaa surged in its market debut.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.51% to 17,952.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.51% at 60,122.6 by 0506 GMT.

The Nifty Metal Index fell 2.2%, as Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries lost between 2.9% and 3.6%.

Dalian iron ore futures hit a year's low, as demand worries intensified owing to China's curbs on its steel output and a worsening liquidity crisis in the country's property sector.

Adding to losses was state-run coal mining company Coal India shedding as much as 2.3%.

The Nifty Bank Index was down 0.88%, with lenders HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

"The likelihood of higher inflation, not only in the United States and Europe but also in India is bound to affect interest rates and weigh on the markets," said Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management. He added several Indian mid-and small-cap firms are rate-sensitive as they are saddled with debt or have borrowing plans.

Risk sentiment in broader Asian markets was also down as surges in oil and Chinese factory prices added to worries of a hot US inflation reading.

On the upside, Nykaa's parent firm made a blockbuster debut, valuing the Indian online beauty startup at nearly $13 billion.

Investors were also focused on fintech firm Paytm's initial public offering, expected to be India's biggest, that closes its subscription later on Wednesday. The IPO was subscribed 48% on the second day of the issue period.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian stocks slip as metals, banks falter; Nykaa soars in debut

Trade policy framework approved

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of its eligible population against Covid-19

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

Read more stories