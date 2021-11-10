ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said acceptance of corruption by the society has greatly harmed and damaged the economy, and urged the civil servants to uphold morality.

Addressing the passing out of 44th special training programme of Pakistan Administrative Services, the prime minister expressed the hope that the officials would make every effort to make Pakistan a great country and congratulated them. You have a glorious future ahead, he said and added that he was hopeful that they would tread the right path.

The premier said that Pakistan’s bureaucracy was being considered at top in the Asia during the 1960s owing to its quality and standard but gradually it declined.

Transfer issue of federal govt employees: Panel directs officials to appear in next meeting

He said that in the first step, morality is destroyed and then the economy.

The prime minister said that there was one thing common in all the poor countries and that is corruption, whereas, morality is common in all the rich countries.

He said that with the decline in morality, the economy also goes down as was the case in Pakistan and deplored that corruption has become acceptable in the country.

He said, “You are also the elite of bureaucracy and when the elite becomes corrupt, it destroys the country”.

The prime minister regretted that Bangladesh and India have gone ahead of Pakistan in terms of the economy.

The premier said during their service they would always had two choices, and the decision would be theirs, whether they wanted to take a path that would lead them to greatness or the path of temptation that would lead them to devastation.

He advised them to never underestimate the power of those standing on the right and referred to a saying that “one moral man is an army”.

He said that t a great person is the one having big dreams and also referred to Edmund Hillary, who first reached the summit of Mount Everest, and asked the officials to study the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to learn what motivated the Arab to rule the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

