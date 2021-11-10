ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Stop playing the blame game

Safdar Narejo 10 Nov 2021

Blaming the Sindh government for soaring prices of sugar is not just sufficient; the federal government that has been consistently holding the provincial government responsible for sugar and wheat flour shortages and rising prices of these two very essential commodities must come up with some incriminating evidence to substantiate its claims. However, it doesn’t mean that the federal government’s accusations are entirely baseless. Insofar as a law that the Punjab government has successfully introduced in the country’s largest province is concerned, the Sindh government is yet to introduce a similar legislation to make it mandatory for sugar mill owners to start sugarcane crushing as per schedule. The Sindh government must do it in the larger interest of the residents of this province without any further loss of time. Managing commodities—after all, is a provincial subject. In the meantime, the federal government must not do anything that may be construed or perceived by any province as a step aimed at scuttling, not promoting, provincial autonomy that has emerged as a new reality following the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment.

Safdar Narejo (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government Punjab government essential commodities sugar mill owners

Safdar Narejo

Comments

Comments are closed.

Stop playing the blame game

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories