Stop playing the blame game

Blaming the Sindh government for soaring prices of sugar is not just sufficient; the federal government that has been consistently holding the provincial government responsible for sugar and wheat flour shortages and rising prices of these two very essential commodities must come up with some incriminating evidence to substantiate its claims. However, it doesn’t mean that the federal government’s accusations are entirely baseless. Insofar as a law that the Punjab government has successfully introduced in the country’s largest province is concerned, the Sindh government is yet to introduce a similar legislation to make it mandatory for sugar mill owners to start sugarcane crushing as per schedule. The Sindh government must do it in the larger interest of the residents of this province without any further loss of time. Managing commodities—after all, is a provincial subject. In the meantime, the federal government must not do anything that may be construed or perceived by any province as a step aimed at scuttling, not promoting, provincial autonomy that has emerged as a new reality following the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment.

Safdar Narejo (Karachi)

