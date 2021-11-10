Seminar on ‘Fikr-e-Iqbal’ at LCCI

LAHORE: Teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal are like a tower of light to maintain peace and stability in the society and also provide guidelines for economic progress and prosperity. Message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal should be spread to the youth with zeal and courage.

This was upshot of the speeches delivered at a seminar on “Fikr-e-Iqbal aur Mojooda Masail” at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal (R) was the Chief Guest. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq and LCCI Executive Committee Member Shamim Akhter were the key speakers while former LCCI President Sohail Lashari and motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah also spoke on the occasion.

Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal (R) said that the Iqbal’s poetry contains the message of the Holy Quran and we need to understand his message. She said that the concept of Pakistan was introduced by Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Hyderabad and he called Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah especially for its execution. She said that when the Resolution of Pakistan was passed in 1940, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, “How happy Iqbal would have been.”

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the youth of the country should transform themselves into Iqbal’s philosophy and strive for self reliance within own resources.

