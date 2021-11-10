Modern technology for food security, economy: Agri graduates ‘will have to play role’ in development: SAU VC

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) said that in future, agricultural scientists will have to take on more responsibilities and students will have to focus on research and new experiments while studying, as they cannot learn after completing their degree, he expressed these views while addressing an event to distribute certificates among the students of Sindh Agriculture University who have completed internship at the Technology Transfer Institute (TTI) of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council on Tuesday.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that increasing population, environmental pollution, climate change, threats to land productivity, water scarcity, scarcity of pure seeds, irrigation problems, depletion of indigenous cattle species, crop diseases are some of these problems are directly and Indirectly related to agriculture and veterinary experts, therefore agricultural graduates will have to play role in the development of modern technology for food security and economy.

Juma Khan Bajkani, Director, Technology Transfer Institute (TTI), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, said, “Our aim is to impart knowledge of modern agricultural technology and smart agriculture to agricultural graduates and farmers.” Small experiments and field training on water management, irrigation, various crops and fruits, was organized for the students through practical experience and enable them to play their best role in agricultural development.

Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance, said that the University is providing internship opportunities in well reputed institutions of the country to make students more capable, and has established technical liaison with various institutions, after such training our graduates will do excellent service in the public and private sectors.

Aslam Memon Senior Scientific Officer (TTI) said that this kind of scientific link between Sindh Agriculture University and TTI has created a dynamic scientific environment in both the institutions.

Anila Memon Senior Scientific Officer (TTI) said that this internship program provides a good environment for agricultural research, in particular, encourages female students to deal with potential difficulties in a professional environment.

