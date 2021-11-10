ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Modern technology for food security, economy: Agri graduates ‘will have to play role’ in development: SAU VC

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) said that in future, agricultural scientists will have to take on more responsibilities and students will have to focus on research and new experiments while studying, as they cannot learn after completing their degree, he expressed these views while addressing an event to distribute certificates among the students of Sindh Agriculture University who have completed internship at the Technology Transfer Institute (TTI) of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council on Tuesday.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that increasing population, environmental pollution, climate change, threats to land productivity, water scarcity, scarcity of pure seeds, irrigation problems, depletion of indigenous cattle species, crop diseases are some of these problems are directly and Indirectly related to agriculture and veterinary experts, therefore agricultural graduates will have to play role in the development of modern technology for food security and economy.

Juma Khan Bajkani, Director, Technology Transfer Institute (TTI), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, said, “Our aim is to impart knowledge of modern agricultural technology and smart agriculture to agricultural graduates and farmers.” Small experiments and field training on water management, irrigation, various crops and fruits, was organized for the students through practical experience and enable them to play their best role in agricultural development.

Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance, said that the University is providing internship opportunities in well reputed institutions of the country to make students more capable, and has established technical liaison with various institutions, after such training our graduates will do excellent service in the public and private sectors.

Aslam Memon Senior Scientific Officer (TTI) said that this kind of scientific link between Sindh Agriculture University and TTI has created a dynamic scientific environment in both the institutions.

Anila Memon Senior Scientific Officer (TTI) said that this internship program provides a good environment for agricultural research, in particular, encourages female students to deal with potential difficulties in a professional environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri Modern technology for food security Technology Transfer Institute Pakistan Agricultural Research Council

Comments

1000 characters

Modern technology for food security, economy: Agri graduates ‘will have to play role’ in development: SAU VC

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories