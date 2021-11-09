ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Markets

Amid IMF uncertainty, KSE-100 plummets over 800 points in intra-day trading

  • Benchmark index sheds 1.7% as delay on IMF programme rattles investors
BR Web Desk 09 Nov 2021

The KSE-100 Index shed over 800 points or 1.7% in intra-day trading on Tuesday, hitting a low of 46,307 as market participants seemed rattled by the delay in announcement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

With a few minutes left in closing, the KSE-100 was hovering around 46,500-point mark, having recovered just a little.

Uncertainty regarding resumption of the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) seems to have put investors at unease, multiple analysts told Business Recorder.

Despite several statements by Shaukat Tarin, advisor to PM on finance and revenue, as well as central bank governor Dr Reza Baqir over the past several days, the announcement has yet to be made by the IMF.

The KSE-100 ended lower on Monday as well, while the rupee suffered a fall as the market awaits clarity on several fronts.

KSE-100 ends 181 points lower as investors remain concerned

Pakistan is seeking a successful review of the IMF programme that would see it receive a billion-dollar inflow, which could potentially ease pressure on its foreign exchange reserves.

This is an intra-day update

