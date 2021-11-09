Amid IMF uncertainty, KSE-100 plummets over 800 points in intra-day trading

The KSE-100 Index shed over 800 points or 1.7% in intra-day trading on Tuesday, hitting a low of 46,307 as market participants seemed rattled by the delay in announcement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

With a few minutes left in closing, the KSE-100 was hovering around 46,500-point mark, having recovered just a little.

Uncertainty regarding resumption of the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) seems to have put investors at unease, multiple analysts told Business Recorder.

Despite several statements by Shaukat Tarin, advisor to PM on finance and revenue, as well as central bank governor Dr Reza Baqir over the past several days, the announcement has yet to be made by the IMF.

The KSE-100 ended lower on Monday as well, while the rupee suffered a fall as the market awaits clarity on several fronts.

Pakistan is seeking a successful review of the IMF programme that would see it receive a billion-dollar inflow, which could potentially ease pressure on its foreign exchange reserves.

This is an intra-day update