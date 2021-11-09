ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Property shares buoy Dubai index; Abu Dhabi eases

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

Dubai shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by real estate stocks, while the Abu Dhabi index retreated from a record high hit in the previous session.

Dubai's main share index advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 3.2% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, while its unit Emaar Malls jumped 4.7%, following a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.

Emaar Properties, which owns close to 85% of Emaar Malls, will buy out minority shareholders of the unit and delist the business by this year-end.

Dubai Financial Market declined 2.5% and was set to end a six-day winning streak triggered after the emirate announced plans to launch a 2 billion dirham ($545 million) market-maker fund and initial public offerings.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1% from a record high hit a day earlier, with conglomerate International Holding Co falling 0.3%.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution reported a decline in quarterly earnings. However, the stock traded flat.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.1%, hit by a 0.7% drop in Saudi Telecom Company and a 0.3% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The kingdom is in talks with banks to amend the terms of a $16 billion loan due in 2023 and possibly reduce the size of the facility, sources said, as the world's top oil exporter looks to cut outstanding government debt and improve its balance sheet.

The Qatari index added 0.2%, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan rising 0.5% and Commercial Bank gaining 0.6%.

Qatar's government budget recorded a surplus of 0.9 billion riyals ($247 million) in the third quarter, boosting the nine-month surplus in 2021 to 4.9 billion riyals, as higher energy prices increased the Gulf nation's revenue.

Qatar is one of the world's top liquefied natural gas exporters.

Emaar Properties Emaar Malls Dubai shares

Comments

1000 characters

Property shares buoy Dubai index; Abu Dhabi eases

Amid IMF uncertainty, KSE-100 plummets over 800 points in intra-day trading

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Startup rush: Pakistan fintech Savyour raises $3.3mn in seed round

The man who 'offended' Shoaib Akhtar: Babar Azam ready to scale new heights

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi police arrest three more suspects

US Supreme Court weighs FBI surveillance of mosque

Shastri hails India as one of cricket's 'greatest teams'

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

Read more stories