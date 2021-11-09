ANL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.85%)
ASC 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
ASL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
FCCL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.44%)
FFBL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.63%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.99%)
FNEL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGGL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.66%)
GGL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
MDTL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.19%)
MLCF 37.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.06%)
NETSOL 116.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.01%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.03%)
PAEL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
POWER 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.73%)
PTC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 41.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.06%)
TELE 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.74%)
TRG 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.14%)
UNITY 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.57%)
WTL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.49%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -72.47 (-1.47%)
BR30 21,435 Decreased By ▼ -517.18 (-2.36%)
KSE100 46,598 Decreased By ▼ -516.56 (-1.1%)
KSE30 18,044 Decreased By ▼ -214.38 (-1.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

Australian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday, as a surge in oil and copper prices is set to push resource stocks up, with a positive overnight session on Wall Street likely helping sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 3.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.03% by 2121 GMT.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Fed turns focus to rate debate

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Subordinating regulatory authorities to PM: Federal govt withdraws appeal against stay order

ICT land acquisition for public purposes: Govt decides to amend law to exclude ‘housing’

Read more stories