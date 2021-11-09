ANL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.85%)
ASC 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
ASL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
FCCL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.99%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.31%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.99%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGGL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.92%)
GGL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
MDTL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.19%)
MLCF 37.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.06%)
NETSOL 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.22%)
PACE 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.85%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.68%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
POWER 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.9%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.41%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 41.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.06%)
TELE 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.64%)
TRG 130.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.51%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.33%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -72.47 (-1.47%)
BR30 21,435 Decreased By ▼ -517.18 (-2.36%)
KSE100 46,596 Decreased By ▼ -519.31 (-1.1%)
KSE30 18,043 Decreased By ▼ -214.8 (-1.18%)
Gold steadies as soft dollar offsets stable US bond yields

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, consolidating near a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as a weak dollar offset firm US bond yields.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was little changed at $1,823.53 per ounce by 0051 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,825.80.

  • The precious metal hit its highest since Sept. 7 on Monday as the dollar softened and major central banks signalled inflation would likely fade and immediate interest rate hikes were not required.

    • On Tuesday, the dollar steadied close to the previous session's lows, helping to reduce bullion's cost for buyers holding other currencies.

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

  • The benchmark US 10-year yield was little changed at 1.4862% after rising 4 basis points in the previous session, dimming gold's appeal by raising the non-yielding metal's opportunity cost.

  • US Federal Reserve officials are focused on a debate over how many more jobs the economy can add, and how much longer high inflation can be tolerated.

  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday said that while he is a bit more nervous about inflation staying high than he had previously been, he still believes the Fed will not need to raise interest rates until 2023.

  • Gold has benefited from near-zero interest rates introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as they reduce bullion's opportunity cost.

    • The United Arab Emirates will require all gold refineries to undergo annual audits to ensure their suppliers are responsible, it told Reuters, in an effort to combat illicit trading.

  • Russia produced 256.54 tonnes of gold between January and September, up from 253.77 tonnes it produced in the same period in 2020, the finance ministry said.

  • Spot silver fell 0.1% to $24.42 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.4% to $1,052.28 and palladium climbed 0.2% to $2,074.06.

