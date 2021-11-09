ANL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.85%)
Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 09 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his economic team to bring the entire stock of sugar in market for sale and ensure that the crushing season of sugar starts from November 15 with the objective to bring down the price of sugar, besides launching a crackdown on ‘sugar mafia’.

While chairing a meeting on prices with his economic team on Monday, the premier stated that laws of Sugar Factories (Control) Amendment Act, 2021, the Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Act, 2020, and the Punjab Registration of Goodwill Act, 2014, should be implemented in all cases to deal with the menace of hoarding and profiteering.

The prime minister said that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated and the district administrations of provinces must ensure their presence in the market to provide relief to consumers.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on sugar stocks and prices. It was informed that there is sufficient stock of sugar in the country but the Sindh government’s decision to close sugar mills in Sindh led to a price increase in the country.

PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

The meeting was informed that Sindh also disagreed with the decisions of the federation and other provinces in the wheat crisis, which led to an emergency situation.

The prime minister said that the prices of commodities have been increasing in the international market and as Pakistan was dependent on imported commodities, the local market was also being affected. However, he said that the government was taking every possible measure to reduce the burden on the poor.

He said that the Ehsaas food cards, Kamyab Pakistan, Kisan card, health cards, and other schemes of Ehsas Programme are being launched to provide relief to the poor.

The prime minister also wanted that actual situation with facts and figures should be brought into the knowledge of the people and an effective awareness campaign be launched besides taking strict action against hoarders and profiteers in accordance with the law.

The meeting decided that the complete stock of sugar at present would be brought for sale in the market and crushing of sugarcane would be started across the country from November 15.

The meeting also decided that strict implementation of crushing rules would be ensured besides taking strict legal action against those involved in hoarding and profiteering.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Hussain, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhr Imam, Dr Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Finance ShaukatTarin and Chairman FBR, while chief secretaries Punjab, Balochistan, and senior officers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government participated through video link.

