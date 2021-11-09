ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Nawaz’s property to be auctioned on 19th

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration will auction former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s property in Lahore on November 19 in line with the decision of an accountability court.

The Assistant Commissioner Cantonment issued a notification on Monday, stating that “the auction of property known as 135 Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, Tehsil Cantonment, is scheduled to be held on November 19 at 10 am at the compound of Assistant Commissioner’s Office Cantonment”.

The notification directed all the relevant officials to make necessary arrangements. It further said that the security deposits would be received from the participants of auction by November 18.

It may be mentioned that on April 22 the Accountability Court No 3 Islamabad had ordered the sale of immovable properties of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was declared a proclaimed offender by the same court on September 9, 2020, due to his failure to join the Toshakhana case. And, in May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected three petitions submitted for a hearing against the auctioning of properties Nawaz.

