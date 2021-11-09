ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Implementation of court’s order: AG asked to submit report

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday did not appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to explain the position of government regarding implementation of the court verdict requiring action against people involved in publication of unauthentic copies of the Holy Quran as he had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The court, therefore, directed the Advocate General AG Punjab to submit a compliance report about the implementation of the court order requiring action against people involved in publication of unauthentic copies of the Holy Quran till November 30.

Usman Buzdar Lahore High Court

