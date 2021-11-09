Implementation of court’s order: AG asked to submit report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday did not appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to explain the position of government regarding implementation of the court verdict requiring action against people involved in publication of unauthentic copies of the Holy Quran as he had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The court, therefore, directed the Advocate General AG Punjab to submit a compliance report about the implementation of the court order requiring action against people involved in publication of unauthentic copies of the Holy Quran till November 30.

