LAHORE: Prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Asim Mumtaz resigned from his office on Monday.

Asim sent his resignation to the Chairman NAB and contended that he could not continue his services due to his personal reasons.

Asim was representing NAB in references against Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafiq.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021