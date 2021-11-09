ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Commander Coast

Press Release 09 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal on Monday assumed command as Commander Coast (COMCOAST) during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi.

Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas handed over command to the newly appointed Commander Coast, whereas upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal was now Commander of all Coastal units of Pakistan Navy, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here.

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. During his distinguished career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments.

His important Command appointments included Commanding Officer of Sea King Helicopter Squadron and Naval Aviation Base PNS MEHRAN.

His Staff appointments included, Captain Training (Aviation) at HQ FOST, Director Naval Operation Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans), Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff (PSC) and Naval Secretary at Naval Headquarters.

The officer has also served as Director General Defence Purchase at Ministry of Defence Production and Naval and Air Adviser at High Commission of Pakistan at New Delhi, India. Previously, he was serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters.

Admiral was a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Naval Staff College USA. The Admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan in recognition of his meritorious services.

pakistan navy government of pakistan COMCOAST Javaid Iqbal Zahid Ilyas

