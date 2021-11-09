Sugar price: CM asks administration to step up efforts

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has directed the price control committee, as well as provincial administration, to continue steps for stabilizing the sugar prices, adding that stern action be continued against those who sell sugar at exorbitant rates.

While issuing instructions from Saudi Arabia, the CM asked the administrative officials to visit markets to monitor sugar prices while continuing crackdown against hoarders.

The government was taking every step to ensure availability, as well as the sale of sugar, at a fixed rate; the CM said and repeated that protection of consumers’ rights was the responsibility of the government.

The exploitation of the common man wouldn’t be tolerated and every step was being taken to curb the mafia; he maintained and reiterated that an unjustified increase in sugar price would not be allowed.

He asserted that the interest of the people was dear to the government and no one would be allowed to violate the law.

He asked the industries, food and agriculture departments to make coordinated efforts while exploiting every option to stop the unjustified increase in sugar prices.

