IHC issues notices: Appointment of ‘non-engineers’ in engineering department

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the secretary Ministry of Aviation and the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation against the appointment of “non-engineers” on topmost posts in the Engineering and Maintenance Department of the national carrier.

A single bench of Justice Babar Sattar, on Monday, heard the petition filed by Engr Dr MianKhuram Ahsan against the appointments.

Ahsan filed the petition through Umer Gilani advocate and cited the federation of Pakistan through secretary Ministry of Aviation, Pakistan International Airlines Corporation through its chief executive officer, and the Pakistan Engineering Council through its registrar as respondents.

He stated, among other things, that the PIA has started appointing non-engineers to the topmost posts in its Engineering and Maintenance Department, i.e. chief engineer, deputy chief engineer and aircraft engineer. He added that under the PEC Act, only engineers can be appointed to such posts, which require the performance of professional engineering work, can only be held by engineers.

