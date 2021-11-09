Mastercard joins One Network to digitise road toll payments

KARACHI: Mastercard has signed a strategic partnership with the Pakistani intelligent transport systems provider, One Network, to digitize the country’s road toll payments in the presence of Frontier Works Organization, Pakistan’s biggest toll collection entity.

The partnership will see Mastercard integrate its digital payment gateway infrastructure into One Network’s newly launched Apple and Android smartphone app, allowing motorway commuters to top-up their M-Tag cards in advance from anywhere using their mobile devices. The newly developed app will also enable motorists to review their travel history and check their balance in real-time.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalid Elgibali, Division President, Middle East & North Africa, Mastercard, said, “As a trusted partner to the government of Pakistan, we are delighted to integrate Mastercard’s digital payment mobility solutions into One Network’s electronic toll collection system and smartphone application. Mastercard will continue to work with our partners to build a digital payments ecosystem that serves the businesses and people of Pakistan through simple, safe and seamless solutions that keep people and the economy moving.”