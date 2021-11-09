ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir dispute: PM underlines importance of OIC’s principled position

Press Release 09 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The OIC’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef Aldoubeay, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

The Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Humanitarian Affairs, Tarig Bakhit, and senior members of the OIC delegation were also present at the occasion.

The prime minister underlined the importance of the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the resolute support of the Islamic Ummah to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The prime minister highlighted the atrocities being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), with over 900,000 troops deployed in the occupied territory, making it the most militarised zone in the world.

The prime minister underscored that the illegal and unilateral actions of India since 5 August 2019 were aimed at disenfranchising the Kashmiris and altering the demographic structure of the IIOJK in order to convert it into a Hindu-dominated territory.

These illegal actions were in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention, the prime minister stressed.

The prime minister underscored the urgent need to allow access to the OIC, the UN and other human rights organisations international media to visit the IIOJK and conduct independent investigations into and reporting upon human rights abuses.

He also called for provision of humanitarian support and assistance to the people of the IIOJK.

The prime minister strongly underscored the need for the Islamic world to forge greater unity against the challenges posed by the extremist political ideologies stoking Islamophobia.

He also underlined the imperative of peaceful resolution of international conflicts and longstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The prime minister reiterated that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people remained a prerequisite for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

OIC IIOJK Imran Khan Yousef Aldoubeay

Comments

Comments are closed.

Jammu and Kashmir dispute: PM underlines importance of OIC’s principled position

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Fed turns focus to rate debate

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore relations

Cricket: Australia to visit Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories