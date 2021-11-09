ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
AHL makes history at CFA Awards

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Arif Habib Limited (AHL), Pakistan’s leading Brokerage and Investment Banking Firm, makes history by winning the awards of “Best Brokerage House”, “Best Corporate Finance House”, “Best Economic Research House” and “Best Research Analyst” by CFA Society Pakistan in their 18th Excellence Awards for 2020.

The occasion was graced by Shaukat Tarin, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue. These annual awards are considered capital markets’ benchmarks and are based on a confidential poll, surveying respondents comprising the buy-side asset managers and investment professionals from Pakistan’s financial sector including Banks, Asset Management Companies, DFIs and other financial Institutions.

AHL has achieved the distinction of winning all the three House awards, Brokerage/Corporate Finance/Economic Research, in any award ceremony organised by the CFA Society of Pakistan. AHL has received the Best Corporate Finance House award for seven consecutive years.

Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at AHL, was recognised as the Best Research Analyst for the third time. During the ceremony, Shahid Ali Habib, CEO of Arif Habib Limited said that AHL is humbled by the appreciation in CFA Society Pakistan Awards ceremony. “We Alhamdulillah have made history by winning all the House awards, which has never happened in previous events.”

