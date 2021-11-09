KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 8, 2021).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== D.J.M. Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 2,000 31.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 31.00 Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 500 46.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 46.85 ASDA Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 11,700 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,700 120.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Holding 50 36.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 36.45 ASDA Sec. Glaxo Smith Kline 3,800 175.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,800 175.00 Sherman Sec. Hascol Petroleum 30,000 7.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 7.10 EFG Hermes I. C. I. Pakistan 200 800.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 800.01 Fortune Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 10,000 27.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 27.75 ASDA Sec. Lucky Cement 4,150 900.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,150 900.00 Seven Star Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 125.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 125.07 Ample Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 25,000 87.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 87.50 AKD Sec. Pakistan Reinsurance 10 23.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10 23.00 Interactive Securities TPL Corp Ltd. 1,500 21.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 21.16 Pearl Sec. Treet Corporation 5,000 46.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 46.30 Creative Cap. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,000 136.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 136.05 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. United Bank Limited 15,000 132.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 132.96 Akik Capital ZIL Limited 30,000 86.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 86.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 145,910 ===========================================================================================

