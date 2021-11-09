ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 8, 2021).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                              Company                         Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                         Agha Steel Ind.                    2,000          31.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000          31.00
Adam Sec.                           Amreli Steels Ltd.                   500          46.85
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500          46.85
ASDA Sec.                           Ghandhara Nissan Ltd              11,700         120.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          11,700         120.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                 Ghani Global Holding                  50          36.45
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              50          36.45
ASDA Sec.                           Glaxo Smith Kline                  3,800         175.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,800         175.00
Sherman Sec.                        Hascol Petroleum                  30,000           7.10
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          30,000           7.10
EFG Hermes                          I. C. I. Pakistan                    200         800.01
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             200         800.01
Fortune Sec.                        Kot Addu Power Co.                10,000          27.75
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000          27.75
ASDA Sec.                           Lucky Cement                       4,150         900.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           4,150         900.00
Seven Star Sec.                     NetSol Technologies                5,000         125.07
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000         125.07
Ample Sec.                          Oil & Gas Dev.                    25,000          87.50
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000          87.50
AKD Sec.                            Pakistan Reinsurance                  10          23.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10          23.00
Interactive Securities              TPL Corp Ltd.                      1,500          21.16
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,500          21.16
Pearl Sec.                          Treet Corporation                  5,000          46.30
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000          46.30
Creative Cap. Sec.                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  2,000         136.05
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000         136.05
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                  United Bank Limited               15,000         132.96
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          15,000         132.96
Akik Capital                        ZIL Limited                       30,000          86.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          30,000          86.00
===========================================================================================
                                    Total Turnover                   145,910
===========================================================================================

