Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
09 Nov 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 8, 2021).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 2,000 31.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 31.00
Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 500 46.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 46.85
ASDA Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 11,700 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,700 120.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Holding 50 36.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 36.45
ASDA Sec. Glaxo Smith Kline 3,800 175.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,800 175.00
Sherman Sec. Hascol Petroleum 30,000 7.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 7.10
EFG Hermes I. C. I. Pakistan 200 800.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 800.01
Fortune Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 10,000 27.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 27.75
ASDA Sec. Lucky Cement 4,150 900.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,150 900.00
Seven Star Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 125.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 125.07
Ample Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 25,000 87.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 87.50
AKD Sec. Pakistan Reinsurance 10 23.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10 23.00
Interactive Securities TPL Corp Ltd. 1,500 21.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 21.16
Pearl Sec. Treet Corporation 5,000 46.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 46.30
Creative Cap. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,000 136.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 136.05
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. United Bank Limited 15,000 132.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 132.96
Akik Capital ZIL Limited 30,000 86.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 86.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 145,910
===========================================================================================
