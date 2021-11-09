KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 8, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,928.75 High: 4,987.09 Low: 4,920.47 Net Change: (-) 40.26 Volume ('000): 298,072 Value ('000): 9,695,245 Makt Cap 1,111,323,704,196 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,422.92 NET CH. (-) 14.43 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,189.75 NET CH. (-) 75.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,488.46 NET CH. (-) 28.19 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,886.00 NET CH. (-) 42.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,601.66 NET CH. (-) 39.64 ------------------------------------ As on: 8-November-2021 ====================================

