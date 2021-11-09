Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
09 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 8, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,928.75
High: 4,987.09
Low: 4,920.47
Net Change: (-) 40.26
Volume ('000): 298,072
Value ('000): 9,695,245
Makt Cap 1,111,323,704,196
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,422.92
NET CH. (-) 14.43
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,189.75
NET CH. (-) 75.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,488.46
NET CH. (-) 28.19
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,886.00
NET CH. (-) 42.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,601.66
NET CH. (-) 39.64
------------------------------------
As on: 8-November-2021
====================================
