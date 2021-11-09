KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Rupali Polyester Ltd 08-11-2021 10:30 Millat Tractors Limited 08-11-2021 12:00 Hashimi Can Company Ltd 08-11-2021 11:30 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 11-11-2021 11:30 Samin Textiles Limited 11-11-2021 10:00 Octopus Digital Limited 12-11-2021 10:30 Hascol Petroleum Limited 12-11-2021 10:00 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 13-11-2021 14:00 Unity Foods Limited 13-11-2021 10:30 =========================================================

