KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 Nil 2.756 0.12 27.11.2021 21.11.2021 Year End 11.00.A.M. To AGM 27.11.2021 Mahmood Textile 30.06.2021 100% (F) 1,340.603 71.50 27.11.2021 15.11.2021 Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. To AGM 27.11.2021 Saudi Pak Leasing Ltd 03.12.2021 26.11.2021 19.30.A.M. To EOGM 03.12.2021 BIPL Securities Ltd 29.11.2021 23.11.2021 12.00.P.M. To EOGM 2.11.2021 ===============================================================================================================

