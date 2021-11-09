ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd        30.06.2021     Nil           2.756         0.12      27.11.2021        21.11.2021
                              Year End                                             11.00.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               27.11.2021
Mahmood Textile               30.06.2021     100% (F)      1,340.603     71.50     27.11.2021        15.11.2021
Mills Limited                 Year End                                             11.00.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               27.11.2021
Saudi Pak Leasing Ltd                                                              03.12.2021        26.11.2021
                                                                                   19.30.A.M.                To
                                                                                   EOGM              03.12.2021
BIPL Securities Ltd                                                                29.11.2021        23.11.2021
                                                                                   12.00.P.M.                To
                                                                                   EOGM               2.11.2021
===============================================================================================================

