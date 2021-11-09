Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
09 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 Nil 2.756 0.12 27.11.2021 21.11.2021
Year End 11.00.A.M. To
AGM 27.11.2021
Mahmood Textile 30.06.2021 100% (F) 1,340.603 71.50 27.11.2021 15.11.2021
Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. To
AGM 27.11.2021
Saudi Pak Leasing Ltd 03.12.2021 26.11.2021
19.30.A.M. To
EOGM 03.12.2021
BIPL Securities Ltd 29.11.2021 23.11.2021
12.00.P.M. To
EOGM 2.11.2021
===============================================================================================================
