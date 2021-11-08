ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
World

UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China's Sinovac, Sinopharm and India's Covaxin to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

The changes, which come into force from Nov. 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival, the Department for Transport said on Monday.

WHO Sinovac Sinopharm covid vaccine

