India bowl against Namibia in Kohli's last match as T20 skipper

DUBAI: India's Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Namibia in his final outing as the team's Twenty20 captain with the two teams playing just for pride at the World Cup on Monday.

Heavyweights India bowed out of the tournament on Sunday after New Zealand beat Afghanistan to join Pakistan as the two semi-finalists from Group 2.

Spinner Rahul Chahar replaces Varun Chakravarthy as the only change in the XI as India, who have won two of their four matches, look to finish on a high.

"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best," Kohli said at the toss of his 50th match as T20 captain.

"But it's also time to create some space and move forward. I've been immensely proud of how the team has played.

"Now I think it's time for the next lot to take this team forward. Obviously Rohit (Sharma) is here and he's overlooking things for a while now."

Debutants Namibia had created history by making the Super 12 stage of a T20 World Cup and skipper Gerhard Erasmus said their experience of playing alongside cricket's major nations remains invaluable.

"We'll just take this as a great opportunity to go out against one of the world's great sides," said Erasmus.

"Opportunity for our batters to cash in against a great bowling line-up. The big goal was achieved in getting through that group stage.

"The invaluable experience we've picked up throughout these Super12s is something you can't replicate back home and in any other series."

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)