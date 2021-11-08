ANL 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.76%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
BYCO 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
FCCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.8%)
GGGL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.04%)
GGL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.31%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.57%)
JSCL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
KAPCO 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 2.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.6%)
MLCF 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
NETSOL 128.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.06%)
PACE 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PAEL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
POWER 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
PRL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
TELE 19.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.03%)
TRG 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.02%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.46%)
WTL 2.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,118 Decreased By ▼ -177.98 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,266 Decreased By ▼ -89.19 (-0.49%)
Hong Kong shares finish lower

AFP 08 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Monday as a sell-off in tech firms overshadowed a rally in tourism-linked companies that was fuelled by hopes for a quicker pace of reopening after Pfizer announced a successful trial of its pill to treat Covid.

The Hang Seng Index gave up 0.43 percent, or 106.74 points, to 24,763.77.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent, or 7.06 points, to 3,498.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.48 percent, or 11.56 points, to 2,417.97.

