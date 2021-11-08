Hong Kong shares finish lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Monday as a sell-off in tech firms overshadowed a rally in tourism-linked companies that was fuelled by hopes for a quicker pace of reopening after Pfizer announced a successful trial of its pill to treat Covid.

The Hang Seng Index gave up 0.43 percent, or 106.74 points, to 24,763.77.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent, or 7.06 points, to 3,498.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.48 percent, or 11.56 points, to 2,417.97.