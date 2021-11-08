ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dhol legend 'Pappu Sain' passes away in Lahore

  • Zulfiqar Ali had been admitted to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute for almost a month
BR Web Desk 08 Nov 2021

Renowned drummer Pappu Sain passed away in Lahore on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

The dhol maestro, Zulfiqar Ali, was suffering from liver cancer and had been admitted to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) for almost a month. The Punjab government had last month provided Rs200,000 financial assistance to him after the family sought help from the government.

The artist was laid to rest at Mai Sahiba’s shrine at his ancestral Chak Juhmra village, while his Qul will be held on Monday at his residence near Lahore’s Shalamar Gardens, it was reported on Monday.

Pappu Sain, a recipient of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, had fans all over the world and also performed at several international venues, including in the UK, US, Canada, UAE, Sweden and Germany.

A staunch follower of the Sufi tradition, the drummer never played commercial beats during his performances spanning almost four decades.

Pakistan Lahore Pappu Sain Zulfiqar Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Dhol legend 'Pappu Sain' passes away in Lahore

Top military brass briefs lawmakers on national security issues

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

JI moves SC seeking probe against those named in Pandora Papers

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

WHO, UNICEF launch Afghan polio vaccine campaign with Taliban backing

Cricket legend Kapil Dev says India stars put IPL before country

SHC restrains assignee from taking control of Mohatta Palace

Seven moments from seventh edition of T20 World Cup

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

Read more stories