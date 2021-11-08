Palm drops to near 4-week low on rising global supply outlook

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second session on Monday, hitting a near four-week low, tracking losses in rival oils in anticipation of higher global edible oil supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 1.45%, or 71 ringgit, to 4,809 ringgit ($1,156.57) a tonne during early trade, its lowest since Oct. 13.

Fundamentals