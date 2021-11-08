ANL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.19%)
GGL 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
KEL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
NETSOL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.98%)
PACE 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
PAEL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
POWER 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
SNGP 42.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.2%)
TELE 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.66%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.45%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
WTL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,375 Increased By ▲ 79.25 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,350 Decreased By ▼ -5.4 (-0.03%)
Palm drops to near 4-week low on rising global supply outlook

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second session on Monday, hitting a near four-week low, tracking losses in rival oils in anticipation of higher global edible oil supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 1.45%, or 71 ringgit, to 4,809 ringgit ($1,156.57) a tonne during early trade, its lowest since Oct. 13.

Fundamentals

  • Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-October is pegged to rise 3.4% to 1.81 million tonnes, lifted by a plunge in exports amid shrinking output, according to a Reuters survey on Friday.

  • Soybean prices on the Chicago exchanges have been pressured by strong planting progress in South America and expectations for the US Department of Agriculture to raise its upcoming U.S harvest forecasts.

  • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.2%, after declining 1.3% in the previous session. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 3.6%, while its palm oil contract was down 3.9%.

    • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
