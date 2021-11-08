Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session.

The precious metal rose as much as 1.5% on Friday despite a better-than-expected US payrolls report that suggested economic activity was regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Friday "there's no question" the US labour market is tight, adding that she would be looking carefully at how wage pressures and inflation expectations unfold as she tries to gauge how close the economy is to the Fed's goal of full employment.