Futures spread decreases by 5492 bps

KARACHI: The futures spread decreased by 5,492 basis points (bps) to 6.58 points during the outgoing week compared to 61.51 percent a week earlier.

Trading activities on futures counter also declined as average daily volumes fell4.1 percent to 176.62 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 184.20 million shares.

However, average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by16 percent during the last week and stood at Rs7.53billion.

