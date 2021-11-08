ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken notice of delay in issuance of sales tax notification on petroleum products every month and proposed changes in the approvals required for issuance of such statutory regulatory order (SRO).

Sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that the FBR has moved a summary to the cabinet in this regard. The purpose of the whole exercise is to timely issue notification of sales tax rates on POL products every month.

Presently, the FBR issues notification after at least 4-5 days of the issuance of the new petroleum prices fortnightly. So far, the FBR has yet not issued the notification on the sales tax rates on POL products for the month of November 2021.

The FBR has moved a summary to the cabinet on the reduction in the sales tax rates on the POL products. The rate of GST on petrol has been proposed to be reduced from 6.84 percent to 1.43 percent or 5.41 percent reduction and on HSD. The rate would be reduced to 3.53 percent or from 10.32 percent to 6.79 percent.

Effective Nov 5: POL products' prices raised by adjusting PL, GST

Following the approval of cabinet through circulation, the FBR will issue a notification with effect from November 5, sources said.

According to sources, the pricing mechanism of petroleum products is usually fortnightly, depending on the government's decision. In this connection, the Finance Division moves a summary for the prime minister's approval to adjust the petroleum prices. For provision of relief to the consumers and to ensure stability in pricing, sometimes changes are made in the sales tax rates in the pricing summary.

Once the summary gets approved, the new petroleum prices are notified with immediate effect by the Finance Ministry. The process of corresponding change in sales tax rates provided in the new pricing structure is initiated after the prices are approved by the prime minister.

To make any changes in the sales tax rates, the federal cabinet is competent authority to approve the change. The Revenue Division submits a summary to the Cabinet Division for its approval. The Cabinet Division solicits approval of the Cabinet by circulation of the summary and conveys the decision of the federal cabinet to the Revenue Division. This process normally takes two to three days, which eventually delays the issuance of notification for revision in sales tax rates on the petroleum products.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has also raised this issue regarding delay, which results in delayed invoicing and de-bonding of petroleum products and non-acceptance of Goods Declarations of Oil Marketing Companies.

Therefore, the FBR has proposed changes in the procedure and delegation of cabinet powers to the prime minister specifically for granting approval for making changes in the sales tax rates on petroleum prices, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR GST POL products POL products' prices Sales Tax notification

Comments

Comments are closed.

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

Read more stories