Pakistan Media University plan put on the back burner

Mushtaq Ghumman 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly backed out from its earlier plan to set up Pakistan Media University at Pakistan China Friendship Centre (PCFC), Islamabad, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Change in government's intention was witnessed at a recent meeting of Federal Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Information & Broadcasting Division briefed the Cabinet that on April 9, 2019, it submitted a summary seeking in-principle approval of Pakistan Media University (National Media University) at Pakistan China Friendship Centre. The Cabinet granted "in principle" approval on October 1, 2021 and directed M/o I & B to "submit a formal proposal to the Cabinet for setting up of Pakistan Media University at Pakistan China Friendship Centre."

In pursuance of the Federal Cabinet's, decision of October 1, 2019, the M/o Information and Broadcasting had taken the following measures for setting up of Pakistan Media University at the Pakistan China Friendship Centre:

The M/o Information & Broadcasting had prepared a charter of the university and Higher Education Commission (HEC) had agreed 'in principle' to process it. In FY 2021-22, the Planning Commission granted Rs17 million to M/o I & B for conducting feasibility of Media University, for which the Ministry had prepared a proposal and feasibility for the University and its Schools which was at an advanced stage. A MoU with Bournemouth University, UK and with Communication University of China were under discussion.

According to sources, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had initiated several rehabilitation and restoration steps to improve the condition of the Pakistan China Friendship Centre to ensure better use. Additionally, M/o I&B had organised various events at the Pakistan China Friendship Centre, which were attended by the President and Prime Minister.

The Ministry proposed that the PCFC building, already allocated by the Cabinet on April 9, 2019 for the establishment of Pakistan Media University, may be excluded from the purview of the Sub-Committee constituted on April 1, 2021 by M/o Interior, due to a misunderstanding on the status of the building. Further, the Ministry had fully implemented the decision of the Cabinet for the establishment of Pakistan Media University.

However, during discussion, it was pointed out that the Cabinet's earlier approval for establishing Media University was only "in-principle" without earmarking a building/ location. A formal proposal for the building / location had to be submitted for approval of the Cabinet after consultations with Ministry of Interior/CDA, and the Committee formed for the purpose, which had not been done in this case. The Prime Minister desired to hold a separate meeting with stakeholders to determine the best use of Pak China Friendship Centre.

After discussion, the Cabinet did not approve the summary of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and decided that the Prime Minister will chair a separate meeting with the relevant stakeholders to determine the best use of Pak China Friendship Centre.

