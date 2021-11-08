Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

NICOSIA: Six people will stand trial in Cyprus on December 6 for allegedly plotting to attack Israeli businesspeople on the Mediterranean island, police said. The case prompted Israel to accuse Iran of plotting "terror" attacks against its citizens in Cyprus.

The six face charges of conspiracy to murder, participation in a criminal organisation, terrorism, illegal possession of firearms and circulating fake documents. Although police have not identified the suspects, four are said to be food delivery drivers from Pakistan and a Cypriot of Lebanese origin, according to local media.