Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadith president meets Elahi

LAHORE: Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan President Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, who is also head of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) Pakistan along with a delegation called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here Sunday and exchanged views about prevailing political situation and other issues.

