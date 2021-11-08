ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Daska by-election: Shehbaz asks PM to resign over ECP report

Recorder Report 08 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Reacting to the findings of an inquiry report by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on irregularities in the Daska's NA-75 constituency by-election, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender his resignation and face the law in the light of the findings of the report.

"Imran Khan Niazi must tell what is he waiting for after the ECP report disclosed everything?" Shehbaz asked. He also asked the premier to present himself for accountability in the wake of the ECP report. "It requires a big heart to become [ex-prime minister] Nawaz Sharif and face the law," Shehbaz said.

In a statement on Sunday, Shehbaz said, attempts were being made to rob and snatch from the people their right to elect their own representatives. He expressed resolve that the PML-N would strongly resist the government's plan to introduce electoral reforms, electronic voting machines and amendments in the NAB ordinance. The PML-N would join hands with other political parties against the government's alleged plan to "enslave" the people of the country, he said.

It may be noted that the Daska by-election in February this year was marred by violence, rigging and the disappearance of more than 20 presiding officers (POs), and a fact-finding inquiry was launched to probe into the irregularities.

In the light of the findings of an inquiry report by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on irregularities in the Daska by-poll, the PML has already demanded legal action against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the report proved without a shadow of a doubt that Imran Khan, who according to her, was himself a product of election rigging was directly involved in rigging the Daska by-election.

Daska by-election: Shehbaz asks PM to resign over ECP report

