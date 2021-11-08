TLP: Some ministers haven't signed summary?

ISLAMABAD: There are reports that some federal ministers have not signed the summary sent to them for lifting ban on Tehree-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as they wanted open discussion in the federal cabinet.

On Saturday, the federal government has got approval of a summary through circulation on the recommendation of interior ministry from the cabinet members for lifting ban on TLP.

However, according to media reports, some federal ministers did not sign the summary sent to them and sought open discussion in the meeting of the federal cabinet on the issue before taking final decision. The government required signature of 14 ministers for approval of the summary.

A section of media reported that those who have not signed the summary believe that the government decision may bring serious implications for the country in Financial Action Task Force.

On Saturday, the Interior Ministry had moved a summary seeking lifting of ban on TLP to allow it operate as a political party following an agreement between the TLP and government. However, the government remained tight-lipped about the agreement.

As per reports among other points, an understanding was reached that TLP would not resort to violence or challenge the writ of = government and in return it would be allowed to operate as a political party with the removal of ban. The TLP was banned from functioning in April 2021 for challenging the writ of the state and resorting to violence.

