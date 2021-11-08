ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
eShifa starts home health services in Lahore

Recorder Report 08 Nov 2021

LAHORE: eShifa, a partnering organization of Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, which is Pakistan's only digital & home healthcare brand accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI), US has started provision f home health services in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion of launching home health services in Lahore, Dr Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, Chief Executive Officer, eShifa said that eShifa is designed to provide world-class home health services to the people of Lahore as per international quality standards. He further added that eShifa has acquired innovative technology solutions to remotely monitor patients at their homes by remote monitoring devices and software.

The services offered by eShifa include Tele-Clinics (online consultation with experienced doctors of Shifa Int. Hospital), home lab sample collection, home delivery of pharmacy/ medicines, home nursing care, home physiotherapy, etc.

