Ad hoc doctors get one-year extension

LAHORE: On the special directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, ad hoc doctors have been given major relief, as a one-year extension in their jobs has been allowed. This decision will provide relief to more than 4,000 ad hoc doctors. The CM also directed to ensure timely disbursement of their salaries.

Usman Buzdar said that prompt measures should be taken to remove the hurdles in the disbursement of the salaries of ad hoc doctors. He assured that matters of the reappointment and other issues of ad hoc doctors will be resolved on an emergent basis and concerned authorities have been directed in this regard. Ad hoc doctors will not have to face such problems in the future, he said, adding: "The incumbent government is fully aware of the problems of doctors who are serving ailing humanity."

Moreover, talking to CEO Lahore Qalander Atif Rana, the CM lauded the game of Lahore Qalander's Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi in T20 World Cup and said that they have won the hearts of the nation by exhibiting outstanding performance.

He said that Muhammad Asif and others also played memorable cricket in the T20 World Cup. He said that he is confident that the National Team will return as a T20 World Champion. He said that Lahore Qalander have taken exemplary steps to promote the new talent.

The CM assured that he will soon visit Lahore Qalander High Performance Center. He said that the government will support the Lahore Qalander's programme to bring the new talent into limelight. Cooperation between Punjab Sports Board and Lahore Qalander for the promotion of cricket at the grassroots level will be reviewed, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021