Five shopkeepers held for selling sugar at 'exorbitant' rates

FAISALABAD: Price control magistrates of Faisalabad district have sealed 15 shops, registered cases against eight shopkeepers and arrested five persons for selling sugar at exorbitant rates and in addition, more than 2,000 inspections were carried out and 132 profiteers were fined Rs 390,000 and checked 51 points under anti hoardings activities.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad strictly asked the PCMs to increase the inspections in markets and bazars and implemented the said prices of essential items including sugar. He said that relief should be provided to buyers and profiteers should be behind the bar.

