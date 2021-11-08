ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Roma slump continues with shock defeat at Venezia

AFP 08 Nov 2021

MILAN: Roma's worrying crash in form continued on Sunday with a shock 3-2 loss at Venezia, a fifth defeat for Jose Mourinho's team just 12 games into the Serie A season. Deservedly a goal ahead at half-time after Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham had scored following Mattia Caldara's opener for promoted Venezia, Roma collapsed after a harsh penalty decision allowed Mattia Aramu to level with a 65th-minute spot-kick.

David Okereke's neat finish with 16 minutes remaining on the banks of the Venetian Lagoon sank the club from the capital, who are now fifth and three points outside the Champions League places.

It was Roma's fourth defeat in seven games in all competitions - a run which includes a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt - and came after wasting chances to extend their half-time lead.

"Unfortunately the rules are made by people who have never played or coached," said Mourinho to DAZN.

"Usually in my experience at the end of the season you look at the decisions... things usually balance out, but after an accumulation of decisions you begin to think that it's better just to keep quiet." The win for Paolo Zanetti's Venezia moves them up to 14th on 12 points, three away from the relegation zone.

Champions League Roma slump continues Venezia Jose Mourinho's team

Comments

Comments are closed.

Roma slump continues with shock defeat at Venezia

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

Shehbaz demands action against govt after Daska by-poll report

Covid lockdowns adversely affected commodity prices globally: PM Imran

Semi-final race: New Zealand qualify, India knocked out

Read more stories