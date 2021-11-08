KP to establish 'Land-Use & Building Control Authority'

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will establish a Provincial Land-Use and Building Control Authority to manage land holding, acquisition, lease and dispose of property.

The proposed authority would be established under the proposed KP Land-Use and Building Control Act, 2021. A legislative Bill has already been introduced in the provincial assembly for the purpose. The authority shall be a body corporate having perpetual succession and a common seal, with power to enter into agreement, Memorandum of Understandings and other matters relating to land-use in the province.

A council to be established under the law will act as Board of Directors of the authority. The head office of the authority will in the provincial capital Peshawar; provided that it may establish sub-offices anywhere in the province with the approval of the government, for running its affairs. All functions assigned to the Director General (DG), a BPS-20 officer will posted from a panel, recommended by the Establishment Department of the province in consultation with the department. The government may also appoint, the Director General through initial recruitment, on contract basis, such terms and conditions and having such qualification as may be prescribed.

The Director General will perform all functions of the authority assigned to him under the Act and all his acts whether executive or not, would be expressed and taken in the name of the authority and will be authenticated by affixation of his official seal. The Urban Planning Policy Unit of the Planning and Development Department will provide assistance to support to the authority for the purpose of the implementation of the provisions of the law. The Director General will be assisted by directors, officers and officials of the authority will propose physical planning standards, land-use, guidance noted etc. and recommend it to the council for its consideration and approval. He will also recommend amendments in the regulations to the council, in bye-laws, regulatory instruments etc; ensure the development of master plans, strategic development plans; district land use plans, standards relating to building control or any other plans under the Act and ensure the implementation of the master plans, land use plans or any other plans. The DG will also conduct, promote and coordinate research, in relation to different aspects of land use, zoning and spatial planning related matters; publish documents, reports, statistics, monographs and other publications, relating to town and country planning and their methodology; and report to and advice the council, upon matters in the conservation, use and development, classification and re-classification of land. He will also supervise, control and oversee the functions of the District Land-Use Planning and Management Committees; and perform any other function as may be assigned him by the council or government. The powers and functions of the Director General include administrative, financial affairs and will also be responsible for the management, administration and human resource affairs of the authority.

Without any prejudice, the Director General will prepare agenda or working papers for the meeting of the Council and submit the same to the Chairman for convening the meeting of the council; distribute amongst the members of the council the agenda and working paper of the meeting; record and disseminate the minutes of each meeting of the council and its prompt dispatch to the concerned quarters and follow-up all matters, connected with, or arising out of a meeting of the council.

